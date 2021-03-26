After a year of collecting fundings and working on logistics, the College Mound Fire Department’s helicopter landing pad is now in operation.
The helipad lays right next to the fire station at 11119 CR 133 in Kaufman. The new addition to the facility will serve the College Mound community by providing a safe space for aircraft, such as air ambulances, to land. Rather than landing in the middle of the street with power lines and traffic, aircraft can now land and patients can be loaded in a controlled environment.
“Landing helicopters is the most unsafe operation we do,” said Assistant Fire Chief Jason Lengacher. “Having a solid location where they can land with lighting and no obstructions is great. Plus the addition of the sidewalk for stretchers is much safer for everyone.”
Ground ambulances will now be able to meet aircraft much more safely to transfer patients to trauma centers in critical care cases. Safety was the priority behind the project.
The funding for the helipad came from Emergency Services District 1. The land was provided by a private donor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.