During their recently completed 2023 season, the Kaufman Lady Lions softball team qualified for the playoffs. It was their first playoff appearance since the 2016 season.
Several Kaufman Lady Lions softball players received individual honors for their memorable 2023 season.
The players who earned individual accolades for this season were as follows:
Pavin Penny: Second Team All-District infielder, Academic All-District, Fellowship of Christian Athletes Red Team All Star, and bi-district playoff qualifier.
Macie Johnson: Second Team All-District outfielder, Academic All-District, KHS softball Runner of the Year, and bi-district playoff qualifier.
Bri Cordero: Honorable Mention All-District, Academic All-District, KHS softball Outfielder of the Year, and bi-district playoff qualifier.
Abeni Nava: KHS softball Most Valuable Player, First Team All-District infielder, Academic All-District, and bi-district playoff qualifier.
Izzy Black: Second Team All-District infielder, Academic All-District, signed college scholarship to play softball for Dallas Christian College, and bi-district playoff qualifier.
Dakota Black: Second Team All-District catcher, KHS softball Most Improved Player, Academic All-District, and bi-district playoff qualifier.
Kyndal Garner: Second Team All-District designated player and utility player, KHS softball varsity teammate award, Academic All-District, and bi-district playoff qualifier.
Addy Webb: Academic All-District, KHS softball junior varsity MVP, and bi-district playoff qualifier.
Bri Delosrios: Academic All-District, KHS softball junior varsity teammate award, and bi-district playoff qualifier.
Katia Najera: Academic All-District and bi-district playoff qualifier.
Kyli Perkins: bi-district playoff qualifier.
Izzy Garnica: Honorable Mention All-District and bi-district playoff qualifier.
McKinley Shewmake: Academic All-District and bi-district playoff qualifier.
Havannah Holmes: First Team All-District outfielder, KHS softball slugger award, Academic All-District, and bi-district playoff qualifier.
Keeley Nail: Academic All-District and bi-district playoff qualifier.
Sadie Waters: Second Team All-District infielder, KHS softball Infielder of the Year, KHS softball Newcomer of the Year, Academic All-District, and bi-district playoff qualifier.
Arianna Martinez: KHS softball junior varsity Most Improved Player.
