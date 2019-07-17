“You’re the gal from Colorado.”
That’s been pretty much the universal greeting I have received since arriving in Kaufman on Sunday night, then starting work here at the Herald on Monday, and as usual, I’m amazed how quickly news travels in a small town.
But being a small-town girl my whole life, I’m not particularly surprised.
Yes, I am the gal from Colorado, and I am thrilled to be back in the land of my mother’s family.
I was raised on my dad’s family ranch in Wyoming, but summers were spent in Gonzales, Odessa and Castroville, a small town outside San Antonio. I’ve always loved Texas – the fireflies, swimming in rivers, and eating good Tex-Mex and barbeque. Visiting the Alamo and seeing where my ancestor, Andrew Kent, rode in as a member of the Gonzales Contingent always made me proud.
I am honored to be joining your community.
“The paper belongs to the people of Kaufman,” my boss told a group of businessmen who stopped by the Herald offices on Monday. “We’re just the caretakers.”
When he said that, I knew I had arrived at the right job. We are the caretakers for your local newspaper, and it’s not a job we take lightly. Although I’ve only been here a few days, I can tell you that our hard-working staff takes this work seriously, and my job is to support them as we transform the Herald into the best small newspaper in Texas.
To do that, we need your help. While people often think that newspapers operate as a community service, and that is an important part of our mission, at the end of the day, we’re a business. And these days, we are a business in a rapidly changing communication landscape.
We’re offering more online news and advertising, and I hope you’ll check these out as we work to improve services to our readers and advertisers.
But I love newspapers. I love holding the paper in my hands, reading it with my cup of caffeine in the morning, cutting out a funny article for my mom, and sticking my kid’s picture on the refrigerator.
If you’re a digital person, please subscribe to our online edition. If you’re like me, please subscribe. If you own a business and want to reach the wonderful people of Kaufman County, please advertise.
Also, I’m extending an invitation to come talk with me at the Herald offices. We have a pot of Joe going in the morning, and I love hearing from readers and advertisers. I also print almost every letter to the editor I receive, so I’d love to hear from you that way, as well!
You’ll also be seeing me at church, ball games, chamber events, town and county meetings, and about anywhere that will let me walk in the door.
My email is mmazur@kaufmanherald.com, and our phone number is (972) 932-2171.
Thanks for reading.
— Melanie Mazur
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.