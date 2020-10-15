Early voting opened Tuesday, Oct. 13. Kaufman County Annex Building serves as one of the early voting sites. Lines were out the building throughout the day as county residents waited to cast their vote for the upcoming presidential and state elections. Most voters who arrived early commented on the importance of their actions, with some voters noting they want to see changes in their country. Others said they want to vote early so they don't forget before Nov. 3. Early voting will continue through Friday, Oct. 30, followed by Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Early voting opens with long lines in Kaufman
- Taylor Dunn Herald Reporter
