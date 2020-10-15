Early voting opened Tuesday, Oct. 13. Kaufman County Annex Building serves
as one of the early voting sites. Lines were out the building throughout
the day as county residents waited to cast their vote for the upcoming
presidential and state elections.

Most voters who arrived early commented on the importance of their actions,
with some voters noting they want to see changes in their country. Others
said they want to vote early so they don't forget before Nov. 3.

Early voting will continue through Friday, Oct. 30, followed by Election
Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.