fresh market

Paige Elaine’s Boutique was busy selling products at the Fresh Market on Grove  Street on April 9. Pictured from left to right are Daniel Mulligan, Ashlynn Mulligan, and  Madison Brown.

 

 The Kaufman Herald/Photo by Elaine Frosch

On April 9, the Fresh Market on Grove Street held a vendor preview market. The preview market was in collaboration with the Kaufman Downtown Merchants Group’s Spring Fling event that started the previous day on April 8.

Vendors like Paige Elaine’s Boutique had many hand crafted goods available for purchase; other vendors at the preview were The Bee Kings, H20 Grow, Effie’s Cottage, and many more. 

Along with the market, their were food vendors, games and even a special guest made an appearance ... the Easter Bunny stopped by to take pictures with children at the market.

The next market will be held May 7.

