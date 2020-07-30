A Lewisville man led Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) deputies in a chase down U.S. Highway 80, ultimately ending in downtown Dallas, at approximately 12:30 a.m. on July 30.
According to a press release issued by the sheriff's office, deputies attempted to stop the driver, 43-year-old Allen Blair, near Elmo under suspicions that he was intoxicated. The driver then turned around on U.S. Highway 80 and fled west. Sheriff's deputies and members of the Forney Police Department and Dallas County Sheriff’s Office worked together to stop the vehicle, deploying spikes known as “stop stix” on three occasions, which successfully punctured three of the vehicle's tires. Despite this, Blair continued to drive until finally stopping at Main and Akard streets in downtown Dallas. Blair then fled on foot for a short distance until being apprehended by officers and deputies from the Dallas Police Department.
Blair is awaiting arraignment for the felony charge of evading arrest with a vehicle. Blair had warrants for unlawful use of identifying information by the Flower Mound Police Department and Denton County Sheriff’s Office. He also held three warrants issued by the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, false statement to obtain property or credit, and tampering with a government document with intent to harm or defraud.
