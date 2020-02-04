Local agencies review 2019

Kaufman police, firefighters and business development staff had a busy year in 2019.
On Monday, Jan. 27, agency heads presented reports to the Kaufman City Council, summarizing the prior year.
Kaufman Fire Department
The Kaufman Fire Department had 2,414 calls last year, reported Chief Ronnie Davis. The average response time to calls in town is 5.25 minutes, he said, which is longer than the 5.09 minutes reported in 2018, but the city and traffic have grown in the past year, along with the number of calls. The department’s goal is to keep respond times under 5.5 minutes.
Response times to addresses in the county range from seven to eight minutes, he added. The department has hired its first firefighter paramedic and also installed a warning siren in the Georgetown subdivision.
A substation for the department on FM 1388 will house three trucks, and three trucks remain in the central fire station on Washington Avenue.
“You’re doing a wonderful job with the resources you’re given,” said Mayor Jeff Jordan.
Kaufman Police Department
Kaufman Police Chief Dana Whitaker reported that arrests were down in 2019. There were more arrests made last year for traffic infractions and driving while under the influence, while drug arrests were down. Drug arrests that were made were primarily for possessing methamphetamines and marijuana, with some heroin, Whittaker added.
“Our problem in this town is theft,” Whitaker said. Of the arrests the department made, 495 cases were filed with the district attorney.
Of the arrests made in the county, approximately two-thirds are people who aren’t from the area, he added.
“We have a whole lot of people coming through.”
Animal control cost the department about $24,200 in 2019. Whitaker said the department supports having an animal shelter in the area that will be closer for his officers to use.
Kaufman Economic Development Corporation
Regarding business development, Anne Glasscock, the executive director of the Kaufman Economic Development Corporation, noted that the EDC started the Business of the Month program. The inaugural award was to Kaufman County Title, the oldest business in Kaufman.
There are new real estate listings in the business park, and the traffic count map for the city has been updated.
A hotel survey in April noted that Kaumfan’s two hotels have a 66-percent occupancy rate. There is growing demand for another hotel in Kaufman, she noted. The EDC made almost $11,000 in matching grants to businesses to help pay for awnings, paint and other business front improvements.
The EDC is working on site location efforts for industrial employers, as well as trucking and logistics companies.
In other action, the city council also heard from City Manager Mike Slye. He was pleased to report that a traffic signal should be installed in February at the intersection of County Road 1388 and the Highway 34 bypass. That was illustrated by a collision between an SUV and a gravel truck that day, he said.
Slye also said the town’s fiber optic network, which is being laid by Sudden Link, is scheduled to be operating in late March or early April. The network was scheduled to be running in October, then January, he added.
