A structure fire of a storage building was called in and reported on Oct. 3. When Kaufman Fire
Department arrived on scene, they saw the structure that was reported on the call to be engulfed in flames. They then saw that the fire had spread from the storage building to a small area of the mobile home that was 15 feet away.
The occupant inside the home during the time of the fire reported hearing something blow up outside in the storage building. Items that were stored in the storage building were propane bottles, lawn mower gasoline, paint and other miscellaneous items.
The fire was extinguished; the fire damaged the entirety of the storage building and one of the rooms in the home was damaged along with siding to the outside and the attic above the damaged room. No injuries were sustained by occupants or firemen. The Kaufman Fire Department received aide from both the Scurry and Terrell volunteer fire departments. Red Cross responded to the scene for occupant welfare.
The county fire marshal is currently investigating the cause of the incident.
