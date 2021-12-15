The Kaufman Junior High theatre group competed on Dec. 10 in a one act play contest with their show entitled “Lafayette #1.”
A short synopsis of the show follows: As the yellow fever epidemic ravages the streets of 1816 New Orleans, no one thinks of the orphans, known as the Forgotten, except for Lizzie Landry. Lizzie brings bread from her mother's kind employer to the band of homeless youths she's befriended, even though local police and politicians consider them nothing but a nuisance. But when the epidemic entangles Lizzie's fate with those of the Forgotten, they all must band together to hold the city accountable for their most vulnerable citizens.
The group took first place and received many individual awards as well. Individual awards given out were as follows:
Best Performer--— Karsyn Dillon
All-Star Cast— John Grimes, Lyric Wolfe, and Meghan Crowley
Honorable Mention All-Star Cast— Micah Stiles
All-Star Tech Award— Jordan Lear
Congratulations to this group on their achievement!
