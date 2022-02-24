Kaufman High School's Andrew Maddron, junior, is one of three winners of the 2022 TVEC Government-In-Action Youth Tour contest.
This is the trip of a lifetime for students. The tour is scheduled for June 12 through June 21, 2022. Winners of this year’s contest will travel to Austin to begin the journey to Washington, D.C.
Students will tour the Texas State Cemetery, the Texas State Capitol, and the Bob Bullock Museum. Later, they will depart for Washington, D.C. to join the other 1500 students from across the United States. Highlights from the D.C. trip include a visit to the respective congressional offices, tours of historic monuments, memorials, and the Smithsonian Institute. The tour group will travel to Arlington National Cemetery, Washington National Cathedral, the Supreme Court, and to the Library of Congress, as well as other special attractions.
“When I heard the news I was completely shocked,” said Maddron. “I kept asking myself, ‘is this really happening?’ What I am looking forward to most about the trip is the ability to learn more about America’s history.”
