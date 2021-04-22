Kaufman County officials celebrated the groundbreaking of the highly anticipated Justice Center last week.
The Kaufman County Justice Center is paving the way for a new standard. Scheduled to be in operation in the Fall of 2022, the facility will serve as the new home for district courtrooms, county court and law courtrooms, the public law library, grand jury, district clerk, district attorney offices, public defender offices, adult probation and pretrial, and more.
The growth of Kaufman County has presented a rising need for the local government to relocate and function in a larger, more efficient space, county officials say. At the April 13 groundbreaking ceremony, several elected county officials addressed theneed for a new space. County Judge Hal Richards outlined the goals for the property, including safety and sustainability.
“Security is our first priority,” stated Richards. “The building will be designed to keep our residents and county employees safe.”
He continued, “Our second goal has been to design the building to be sustainable. We recognize that the county will probably operate and maintain this building for 50 years ormore. We worked with the architects to make sure that the building will be energy efficient and practical in terms of maintenance cost. For example, whenever possible, we want to be able to purchase supplies and parts locally, rather than have to special-order things like light bulbs and plumbing parts from some distant supplier.”
Richards spoke on the responsibility the county took in ensuring staying within the project budget.
“We also worked with our architect and construction manager agent to make absolutely sure we stayed within our budget. A lot of hard work went into this process. The fact that we are building both the Pet Adoption Center and the Justice Center on the same property at the same time was very important in securing the best bids possible.
Others elected officials, including District Attorney Erleigh Wiley, Kaufman County Sheriff Bryan Beavers, Precinct 3 Commissioner Terry Barber, and 86th District Judge Casey Blair spoke, mentioning the safety and efficiency the facility will provide. Each thanked the residents of Kaufman and county staff for their support.
“All of us who works to serve the residents of Kaufman County are really grateful to the voters who supported the bond election that will fund this badly needed Justice Center,” Richards said. “Personally, I want to thank all of the elected officials, department heads, and staff for putting so much cooperative effort into helping to make sure that the final product is a great facility that meets all of our goals.”
The county is proud of the new building’s public-friendly, efficient and accessible features. The new center will be technologically equipped, environmentally responsible, safe, and secure.
“We believed the building should be a dignified building, appropriate to serve as the county's center for justice, for many decades,” explained Richards.
The Justice Center will connect with the Kaufman County jail by a secure walkway located on the back of the property. This will allow inmates to be transferred to the center securely rather than transported across the city.
HOK Group is serving as the architect and engineer for the project. Gallagher was awarded the bid for construction.
