After cancelling most festivities in 2020, Texans returned en masse to parades, barbecues and fireworks last weekend.
The City of Kaufman hosted Independence Day events on Saturday, July 3.
A parade and car show took place on Saturday morning, followed by family events and fireworks that evening for the annual Red, White and Boom festival.
Bounce houses, face painting and water slides were popular with local children.
Live music by TK Brown, the Marcus Lindsey Band, and Jack Ingram entertained the crowd of people in attendance.
