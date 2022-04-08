The Kaufman County Pet Adoption Center officially opened on April 5.
A program and ribbon “chewing” were held in front of the adoption building. The official ribbon “chewing” was conducted by Isabel who was recently adopted from the adoption center.
Guests were able to tour the new facility while enjoying cookies complimentary of Kaufman High School culinary arts students.
The new brightly decorated, clean, and spacious facility will aide in saving many pets lives. The building is located at 1904 Highway 175 (next to the new justice center off of the Highway 175 service road). Pets that are already inside the new facility were happy to greet the guests to show off their temporary home before they find their “furever” homes.
The adoption center is adopting out puppies, kittens, dogs, cats, guinea pigs, and bunnies. They will also take in strays, owner surrenders, and pets brought in by the county’s animal control.
