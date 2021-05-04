The ninth campus in the Crandall Independent School District will be a new 1,200-student Crandall Middle School.
A groundbreaking ceremony for the new campus was held on April 28. The $60 million campus is part of a 2017 bond that was approved by district voters, and it is slated to open in August.
The land for the district was donated by a local landowner, said Superintendent Wendy Eldredge, signifying the support that local residents provide for their schools.
“We are futuristic and innovative, but we are still old-fashioned,” she said, noting the new middle school will be the first school in Crandall with a tornado shelter.
A video detailing the plans for the new building is available at https://www.wraarchitects.com/news/2020/10/23/crandall-isd-middle-school
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.