ergo

This preliminary drawing from Kaufman County features the front entrance to the county pet adoption center.

 The Kaufman Herald/Courtesy Kaufman County

The Kaufman County Pet Adoption Center groundbreaking is set for 3 p.m. on March 23 at 1900 E. U.S. 175. 

The highly anticipated building will be located next to the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office. 

Construction will begin soon and the project is scheduled to be completed in March of 2022.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.