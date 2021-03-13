The Kaufman County Pet Adoption Center groundbreaking is set for 3 p.m. on March 23 at 1900 E. U.S. 175.
The highly anticipated building will be located next to the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office.
Construction will begin soon and the project is scheduled to be completed in March of 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.