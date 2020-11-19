Kaufman ISD School Board has two new board members, Casey Becker and Drew Peterson.
The Kaufman ISD School Board held its third meeting of the 2020-2021 school year Thursday, Nov. 12 in the Kaufman High School Fine Arts Center. The board began with a closed session and swore in its two newly elected members. Family members of the newly elected members were present for the ceremony. Secretary to the Superintendent, Kathie Fivecoat, performed the swearing-in duties.
Becker and Peterson won the two open seats on the board in the November election. Both parties desire to serve their community.
“I’m from here and taught here for 12 years,” stated Becker, who graduated from Kaufman High School in 1997. “I left education and I miss it. I just wanted to come back and serve the community.”
Terms for both board members will expire in 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.