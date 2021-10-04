About 34,000 students throughout the United States are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise based on their scores on the Preliminary SAT-National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, including a senior at Kaufman High School, Samuel Brashear.
KHS principal Jeff Roberts announced last week that Brashear has been named a Commended Student in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program based on his performance on last year's test. All current juniors at Kaufman High School will have their opportunity take this test later in October.
"Students of this caliber represent a valuable national resource; recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation," according to a statement from the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.