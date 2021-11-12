The Kaufman High School robotics team advanced to the UIL State Robotics competition.
The team traveled to Brookhaven College on Nov. 6 to compete in the Best Robotics competition.
Each year, Best Robotics creates a different “game” theme with tasks that robots must complete. The games are timed, challenging the drivers of the robots to complete a series of tasks to obtain the most amount of points before their time runs out. The score of points are compared against other schools’ total points to determine the winners and other awards given.
This year, Best Robotics challenged the competing schools to clean up a demolition site. Some of the tasks included dismantling a building, disposing of recyclable materials inside the building, installing light posts, and collecting pipe bundles autonomously.
The KHS robotics team created their robot, R.O.A.R. (removing obsolete architecture robot) which can complete all tasks during the game.
The team received Best Critical Design Review, second place in the game competition, and second place Best award. These placings advanced the KHS robotics team to the UIL State Robotics competition. The tentative date for the competition is Dec. 2 through Dec. 4.
