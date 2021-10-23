Lieutenant Jeremy Hatcher of the Kaufman Fire Department became certified as a Fire Executive by the Texas Fire Chiefs Association.
Recently, Hatcher obtained position as Captain and second in command for the Kaufman Fire Department. He has been a part of the Kaufman Fire Department for two and a half years and previously served at the Dallas Fire Department for 15 years and volunteered at the Scurry Fire Department for 25 years.
Hatcher said he always knew from a young age that he wanted to be a fireman. “Serving others and being a part of bettering a community has always been a passion of mine,” Hatcher said.
Becoming certified as a Fire Executive was a goal for Hatcher. This certification took two separate week-long conferences over a period of six months along with completing an individual presentation and a thesis regarding fire leadership.
“This certification taught me the importance of collaboration with others in fire leadership across the state,” Hatcher said. “Having connections with other fire executives allows us to use each other as a point of contact as the city grows and new situations arise.” Hatcher is a passionate leader servicing Kaufman residents safely while establishing a strong rapport.
“In my opinion, anything that I can do to further advance my knowledge in fire service ultimately strengthens our department which enhances the safety of our citizens.”
