Scarecrows are hanging out downtown

As part of Kaufman Harvest Festival events, the Kaufman Downtown Merchants hosted a scarecrow contest last week on Kaufman Square.
Misti Maddron and Amy Fowler, publisher of the Herald, judged the creations.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
As part of Kaufman Harvest Festival events, the Kaufman Downtown Merchants hosted a scarecrow contest last week on Kaufman Square.
Misti Maddron and Amy Fowler, publisher of the Herald, judged the creations.
The first place winner is The Charter Room with their feed sack scarecrow. Second place is Fresh Market on Grove Street with their custom-painted shovel scarecrow and third place is Especially for You Gift Shop and Tea Room with their Halloween-inspired scarecrow.
Other merchants who created scarecrows are AAA Bail Bonds, Latham’s Bakery, Bee-Happy Day Program, Kirby’s Boutique, and The Mercantile.
The scarecrows made by booth merchants at The Mercantile were judged in a separate contest just for their vendors. The winner of their scarecrow contest is Pam Rogers with a burlap woman scarecrow.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.