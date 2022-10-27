Scarecrows are hanging out downtown

A variety of scarecrows are decorating downtown establishments as part of a contest for fun sponsored by the Kaufman Downtown Merchants.

 The Kaufman Herald/Amy Fowler

As part of Kaufman Harvest Festival events, the Kaufman Downtown Merchants hosted a scarecrow contest last week on Kaufman Square.

Misti Maddron and Amy Fowler, publisher of the Herald, judged the creations.

