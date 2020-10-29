Detour opened in Kaufman Aug. 1. Since then, the restaurant has offered high-quality food and service to its customers.
Located at 214 E Mulberry Street, the site formally functioned as Sonic. Now, the spot serves as a unique spot for consumers to enjoy burgers, fries, and homemade ice cream near historic downtown Kaufman.
Scott Olden, the owner of Detour, discovered the drive-in location in 2019. Olden and his family were traveling down Hwy.175 when a car accident forced them to take a detour through downtown Kaufman. The unexpected route took Olden right past the property, which was listed for sale. These circumstances later gave the restaurant its name, Detour. The property was purchased by Olden in late December of 2019.
Some difficulties surfaced with the events surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Olden labored to get the new restaurant up and running by Aug. 1. The early success was thrilling. “The first night we were open, we were saturated with people,” stated Olden. “We sold about $9,000 in food the first two days. I was overwhelmed by the initial support.”
Detour features a simple menu offering burgers, french fries, and a variety of ice cream flavors. “Our focus is on what we can do to make this the best burger [the consumer] is gonna get,” said Olden.“Our philosophy has been to be known for the hamburger.”
Detour is open for business from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m Friday and Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Patrons can see Detour’s menu, learn more, and place an online order at detourtx.com.
