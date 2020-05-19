Crandall High School has been honored for its outstanding commitment to music education with the SupportMusic Merit Award from the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation (NAMM). Just 148 schools across the country, and five in Texas, were recognized for distinguished achievement in providing music access and education to all students.
To qualify for the award, schools had to meet strict criteria within funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities and support for music-making programs. Responses were reviewed by The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.
“I am very excited about receiving this recognition,” said John Nutt, CISD director of fine arts. “Our band has been an award-winning program, but this distinction is about much more than being a great music program—it is about an administration, school board, and community that embraces music as an important part of its culture.”
According to the NAMM Foundation, CHS is among those leading the way with learning opportunities as outlined in the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA). ESSA recommends music and the arts as important elements of a well-rounded education for all children.
“Music education makes music—one of our most precious resources—accessible to all children,” said Greg Hamilton, head director of the Crandall Middle School band. “It unlocks the door to understanding the world. It gives young people much-needed common ground in a polarizing world.”
Research into music education continues demonstrating educational, cognitive and social skill benefits for children who make music. Studies have determined that after just two years of music education, children demonstrate higher abilities of speech processing and increased reading scores compared to peers not involved with music. They are also more likely to graduate high school and attend college.
The NAMM Foundation is a nonprofit supported in part by the National Association of Music Merchants and its approximately 10,400 members around the world. The foundation advances active participation in music making by supporting scientific research, philanthropic giving and public service programs.
