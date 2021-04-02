Beginning in May, monthly craft days will be offered to the community at the city’s new Civic Center.
The first Craft Day will be help from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on May 22 at the Civic Center, located at 607 E. Fair St.
The cost to attend Craft Days is $30 per person.
During the past year, many residents have had to stay home to protect themselves and others from COVID-19. With vaccinations on the rise and the pandemic trending in a positive direction, Stacy Seely is excited to offer an opportunity for those in the community to come together again and craft. Seely is the owner of the Whitworth Ranch Retreat and Crafters Boutique and Consignment.
“I am huge supporter of community, supporting local, and getting involved in your community,” Seely said. “Community is a big part of my life.”
Types of crafting will not be limited, and will range from scrapbooking, card making, sewing, and more. Attendees will have the space and freedom to craft how they please.
Occasionally, local artists will be brought in to teach classes on specific crafting outlets. The events include one meal, dessert, snacks, and prize giveaways.
Craft Days at the Civic Center are scheduled for May 22, June 26, July 24, Aug. 28, Sept. 18, Oct. 16, Nov. 20, and Dec. 18.
All events are from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays.
COVID-19 safety protocols will be enforced. To register or get more information, contact Seely at (817) 706-8118 or craftersboutiqueandconsignment@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.