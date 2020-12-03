Thanksgiving for 450 area families was a little easier after households received food for their families thanks to The Center in Kaufman.
The Center, under the leadership of executive corrector Richard Dunn, partnered with Kaufman County Christian Center, RelyOn Credit Union and Humana for its annual Thanksgiving meal drive. Food received by families included turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, pumpkin yams, cornbread, corn, cantaloupe, and assorted bakery items.
Additionally, Humana representatives held a raffle to hand out four gift baskets.
More than 60 volunteers teamed up to make the event successful, while KC3 Church served as host for the event.
“The Center would like to thank all the churches, businesses, and individuals who donated food items and gave financially to provide these families with a quality Thanksgiving meal," Dunn stated. “We also thank Kaufman Christian School for packing the bags and KC3 for providing volunteers and the church lot for the distribution."
