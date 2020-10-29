Mayor Rick Carmona, Terrell, settled his debt to Mayor Jeff Jordan, Kaufman, by sporting a Kaufman football jersey to the Oct. 26 Kaufman City Council meeting.
The friendly wager took place over the Kaufman-Terrell rivalry game on Oct. 9. Kaufman won the game by a score of 34-8.
Hot Rodz Diner owner, Rodney Lawson, presented the mayors with a football featuring the final score. The football now proudly sits in Kaufman City Hall.
