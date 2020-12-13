The Memorial will join the more than 2,100 participating locations across the countryto Remember, Honor and Teach on Saturday, December 19, 2020.
The national nonprofit organization Wreaths Across America (WAA) has announced the Kaufman Veterans Memorial has joined the effort to support the mission to Remember, Honor, Teach, as an official location for 2020. This is the first year that the Memorial will participate in this national event.
Wreaths Across America started as a simple gesture of thanks that has grown into a national movement of dedicated volunteers and communities coming together to remember the nation’s fallen and honor their service. The group also works to teach the next generation about the sacrifices made for us to live freely. This year, there will be more than 2,100 participating locations placing wreaths on the National Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday, Dec. 19, with more than two million volunteers.
The goal for the Kaufman County Veterans Memorial is to raise enough funds to place 83 veterans' wreaths on the Vietnam Wall as well as Kiosks in the Park to ensure that the individuals who served to protect the freedoms of our country are never forgotten.
“We are forever grateful for the thousands of supporters who dedicate their time and effort to fulfilling our mission on a local level,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America. “These individuals and their communities know the value of remembering the fallen, honoring those who currently serve and teaching the next generation about the sacrifices made for our freedom every day. Without their continued support, Wreaths Across America would not exist.
”Those interested in volunteering for Wreaths Across America, or sponsoring a wreath for the Kaufman County Veterans Memorial, are invited to visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/TXKCVM to learn more. National Wreaths Across America Day is a free, non-political, community event open to all people.
