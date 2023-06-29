Representative Keith Bell, the 88th Legislature, approved in its state budget a total of $573 million in funding to construct a 250-bed replacement campus at Terrell State Hospital (TSH). After meetings and correspondence with officials from the City of Terrell, the Texas Health, and Human Services Commission (HHSC), and other critical stakeholders, the funding for this capital project was approved.
The funding allocated from Senate Bill 30 will go towards constructing a 250-bed replacement campus at TSH that includes 50 maximum security beds, 140 forensic beds, 35 adolescent beds, and 25 civil beds. The new campus will become a vital part of the continuum of mental health recovery services as it addresses needs in the region for inpatient treatment for those suffering from serious mental illness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.