Texas Health Resources is requiring mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for all healthcare providers and employees at all their facilities.
Employees and healthcare providers must have with both shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccination or the single dose of the Johnson and Johnson shot by Sept. 10, according to an announcement made on July 30. This applies to physicians and providers on the medical staffs, as well as students, vendors, and contractors who work at any Texas Health Resources location.
“The policy is a crucial step to fighting the surging delta variant and will protect both patients and caregivers” said a THR representative in a press release.
The reasoning for the policy came after deliberation and encouragement from 60 organizations, including the American Hospital Association, American Nursing Association, American Medical Association and Texas Nurse Association.
These organizations along with others recommended mandating COVID-19 vaccinations for those who work at pharmacy organizations, public health, epidemiology, oncology, surgery, psychiatric, as well as other specialty practices.
“As Covid-19 continues to spread throughout communities, requiring vaccinations is the responsible step forward,” said Barclay Berdan, Texas Health CEO. “The vaccine is safe, it works and it’s a step we can take to protect our community. Safety is always our number one priority.” Berdan also went on to “encourage all North Texans to get vaccinated and take all proactive measures to stay healthy, including wearing a mask.”
