On Aug. 21, the Kaufman High School Athletic Booster Club held a fall sports kickoff to get players and fans excited for the upcoming season.
The boosters had sponsors that brought free hotdogs and waters as well as a dunking booth, bounce houses, Video Vision snow cones, interactive sports games, and face painting. Many players and fans enjoyed themselves at the event.
At the close of the night, parents and fans of the players were asked to sit in the stands and cheer as Coach Burleson introduced sports teams. A coach from each team said a few words about the upcoming season and what they are looking forward to.
KHS fall sports teams are looking to have a promising season with many expectations to be upheld. Read more about this year's athletic teams from Kaufman, Scurry-Rosser and Crandall in the Herald's Fall Sports Preview inside this edition.
