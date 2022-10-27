Two new hotels and a restaurant are in the works at Kings Fort.
Kaufman City Council members approved a preliminary plat and site plan for the four-acre parcel at their meeting on Monday night.
“We are excited to have a hotel operator coming to Kings Fort,” said Jim Meara, whose company is developing the business and residential properties there. He said the new businesses will represent a $12 million to $14 million investment in Kaufman.
The Kings Fort plan wasn’t the only one that the council approved on Monday night.
Council members also approved a preliminary plat for 99 acres in the Five Points development off Washington Street. Phase 1 of the development will provide multi-family residential housing.
A final plat was approved for two acres in the Belmont development, as well.
In other action, the council approved a site plan for the proposed new campus for J.R. Phillips Elementary School.
If voters in the Kaufman Independent School District approved a $77.4 million bond issue in the Nov. 8 election, the district plans to build the new school on 85 acres on State Highway 243. Another access to the campus will be off FM 2727.
The school would have a capacity of 800 students, with 58,000 square feet of space in a two-story building, city staff said.
The council approved the interlocal development agreement with the school district, which will move forward if the bond issue passes.
The agreement covers the construction of water, sewer, roads and new traffic signal.
