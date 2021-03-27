The 4th Annual Jake Wilson Memorial Amateur One-day Open Bass Team Tournament is has been scheduled for May 1 out of The Minnow Bucket Marina on Lake Fork.
Now in its fourth year, the Jake Wilson Memorial Bass Tournament was organized to celebrate the life and legacy of Jake Charles Wilson. Wilson passed away on August 30, 2017. In his 34 short years, Jake Wilson touched many lives, serving as a children’s pastor and a worship leader and working in prison ministry.
Registration entries for the tournament must be postmarked by April 26. Registration can also be completed online at www.jakecwilson.com. This is a two-person team entry. The team entry fee is $160.
First place team prize for the tournament is $2,000.
Event proceeds are distributed to selected children’s organizations that advance education and social group participation. Sponsors for the event are JC Outdoors and Applied Consultants, Inc.
Since its inception, the Jake C. Wilson Memorial Foundation has helped to create scholarships for children to attend Christian summer camps, helped provide equipment for area high school fishing teams, developed a scholarship at Jake’s alma mater, Terrell High School, and established an the annual fishing tournament at Lake Fork.
“Our goal is to provide educational resources to children and to provide opportunities that will enrich their lives,” said Jake’s mother and foundation president Diane Wilson. “We began the foundation to celebrate the love between a mother and son and share God’s love with everyone.”
The Jake C. Wilson Memorial Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization.
Additionally, a free kid fishing event will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
For more information, contact Diane Wilson at (940) 208-5253.
