Jerry Dittman, Carrie Gordon, and Dana Macalik have been electedchair, vice chair and secretary respectively by the Board of Directors of STARTransit, the agency which provides reliable and affordable transportation toresidents in Kaufman and Rockwall counties, as well as thecities of Seagoville, Balch Springs, Mesquite, Hutchins and DeSoto.
Retired from the City of Mesquite where he served as deputy city manager, assistant city manager and assistant director of public works over the years, Dittman has also been in senior management with a national construction company in the transportation sector. In his military career, he managed a 10-person workforce of engineers, architects, construction inspectors and support personnel in executing projects for the U.S. Army, Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps in Japan. His service on STAR Transit’s board is long-standing, first as Mesquite’s alternate voting member and most recently as the board’s vice chair.
Currently serving as mayor of Balch Springs, Gordon also held that position from2009 to 2015 and was first named to STAR Transit’s board in 2015. For decades, she has applied her professional expertise to numerous municipal positions, such as city administrator for the City of Wilmer and senior urban planner for the City of Dallas. Her firm, Carrie Gordon Consulting, specializes in land use and zoning matters. Gordon’s list of community leadership roles is extensive, including theBalch Springs Industrial & Economic Development Corp.,Type A Board of Directors, and the Balch Springs Charter Review Commission.
Macalik, who is in her second term as a Rockwall council member, is currentlyserving as mayor pro tempore. She is the CEO for the Keller WilliamsRealty Rockwall office. Previously she served as president of the Rockwall Chamberof Commerce. Macalik’s family has made its home in Rockwall County for fivegenerations. She serves on numerous nonprofit boards and commissions, and this year she will be installed as president of the Rockwall Rotary Club.
County and municipal governments may recommend persons to serve on STAR Transit’s Board of Directors. Board members must be a resident of, or work in the county fromwhich a recommendation is coming. A term is four years and a person may bereappointed. Founded in 1988, STAR Transit is the fourth largest transitagency in the North Central Texas region—and the largest not funded by sales tax.For more information, visit STARtransit.org.
