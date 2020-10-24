Congratulations to Gary Campbell High School’s latest graduate, Jose Montoya. Jose worked hard to earn all of the credits needed to graduate while being a course completion leader each week. He plans to attend trade school. Presenting Jose with his diploma is Cindy Fowler, Gary Campbell High School principal.
Gary Campbell High School early graduate
Herald staff report
