Monday Elementary students completed 5,124 miles combined for the Walk Across Texas program.
The Kaufman ISD School Health Advisory Council and Monday Elementary School have participated in the annual Walk Across Texas program for four years now. The Kaufman County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension program is designed to get students and their families involved in physical activity and develop a lifelong healthy habit of physical engagement. Each year that Monday Elementary has participated, the students, staff, and families have walked close to or over 2,000 miles. This year, students at Monday Elementary have walked 5,124 miles combined. Most of the miles were logged in the gym during PE class, but students turned in over 70 miles logged at home with family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.