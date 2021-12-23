First responders paired up with children participating in the “Gift of Hope” event on Dec. 16 to spread some holiday cheer.
The Gift of Hope is a partnership between the REACH Child Placing Agency and local churches, law enforcement, first responders, elected officials, and local school districts. Together, these organizations work together to identify children who are most in need.The goal of the program is not only to provide the children with gifts to open but to also provide a positive interaction with local leaders for one night that create lasting memories.
The children were brought to First Baptist Church Kaufman where they were paired up with a first responder. The first responders escorted their kids into their vehicles and proceeded to turn on their sirens and flip on their lights to parade down Washington Street and up to Walmart to go shopping for gifts.
Each child was given a $100 Walmart gift card; gifts cards were donated by community members and city and county officials. The children walked around Walmart with their first responder buddy and were able to pick out any gift they wanted for themselves and/or family members. The children were so excited to pick out gifts with their new friend by their side.
After the children finished their shopping and checked out with their items, they loaded back up in the first responders’ vehicles and headed back to the FBC Kaufman to wrap their gifts and enjoy a dinner together.
This is the second year that Kaufman has held this event. Terrell has held the event for six years and Forney held their first event this year. All Gift of Hope events were held on Dec. 16.
This night was memorable for the children, families of the children, and the first responders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.