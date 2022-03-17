At Commissioners Court on March 8, many items were listed on the agenda to be discussed.
First up was the consent agenda: Discuss/consider accepting the Commissioner’s Court meeting minutes for March 1.
Next up was Constable Brooks; discuss/consider accepting the 2021 racial profiling report for Pct. #4 Constable’s Office.
Lloyd Pope; presentation for Belltown Power Projects.
Kristi Dickey; discuss/consider motion to approve maintenance bond for West Point Circle located in the Bella Tresa addition in Pct. 3.
Kristi Dickey; discuss/consider motion to approve final plat of Bella Tresa on State Hwy 34 in Pct. 3.
Kristi Dickey; discuss/consider motion to approve final plat of Hamm Estates located on CR 322 and FM 429 in Pct. 3.
Kristi Dickey; discuss/consider motion to approve the re-plat of Wynchase Crossing Lots 144-147 located on North Ridge in Pct. 4.
Raylan Smith; discuss and consider receipt, transfer, and disposal of County owned assets.
Raylan Smith; discuss and consider approval of NRCS-ADS-78, Assurance Relating to Real Property Acquisition, for project — Lower East Fork Lateral Watershed, Kaufman County.
Judge Richards; Discuss and consider authorizing Hilltop Securities to initiate the process to issue the remaining 2019 transportation bonds.
Judge Richards; discuss and consider new organizational structure for Fire Marshall Office and Development Services and adjust salaries and budget lines to match the structure. Organization changes salary changes, and budget changes will be effective on March 28.
Judge Richards; discuss operational readiness.
Judge Richards; discuss/consider approving allocations of the Family Protection Fee to Lone Star CASA, Inc., Kaufman County Children’s Emergency Shelter, The Genesis Center, and the Kaufman County Children’s Advocacy Center in equal shares.
Sheriff Beavers; discuses/consider accepting the deputations of Chase Court and Brian D. Clark as deputies for Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office.
Auditor; discuss/consider line-item transfers.
Auditor; discuss/consider claims for payment.
Judge Richards; discuss/consider exiting regular meeting and enter executive session.
The Commissioner’s Court then went into Executive Session.
