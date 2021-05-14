Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop in Forney will donate 20% of sales of all banana cream pies in May to the Norville Children’s Center.
Every month, the pie company picks a special pie with the percentage of sales being donated to a local non-profit, said owner Natasha Cox.
Buttermilk Sky is located on 845 FM 548, Suite 100, in Forney. The shop can be reached at (972) 564-8003.
