On Tuesday, the Kaufman Independent School District board and staff recognized the contributions of long-time board members John Zaby and Britt Murrey.
Zaby has served on the board since 1999, and Murrey has served since 2005.
Together, they have a combined 36 years of service to Kaufman ISD.
They both indicated that it had been an honor and a privilege to serve. "I love this community that I have grown up in," Zaby said. "I take pride in all of our schools and I am black and gold with all my soul."
"It has been a blessing to work with such talented leaders," said Superintendent Lori Blaylock. "They will be missed."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.