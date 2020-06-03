United Way of Kaufman County presented a donation to the Kaufman County Children’s Emergency Shelter on Tuesday, May 26.
Shelter Director David Asbill received the funds from Deb Helm, director of United Way, left, and agency volunteer Beth Hoo.
‘We want to thank United Way for their support in our ongoing mission to serve the children of our North Texas area,’ said Shelter Director David Asbill .
