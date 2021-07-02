Weekly Fire Report from June 21 to June 28, 2021
6-21-21 S Houston Medical Emergency
E Hwy 175 Medical Emergency
Hwy 175 and Meadowbrook Grass Fire
FM 2727 Grass Fire
6-22-21 Rosser Community Mutual Aid on House Fire with Scurry VFD
W Grove Public Assist Unlock
Terrell Hwy Medical Emergency
Kings Fort Public Assist Unlock
E 9th St Medical Emergency
6-23-21 W 4th St Medical Emergency
E Oak St Medical Emergency
Commerce Way Medical Emergency
FM 1390 Fire Alarm Investigation
S Houston Medical Emergency
W Hwy 175 Vehicle Accident
S Dallas St Medical Emergency
S Washington Vehicle Accident Struck Gas Meter
6-24-21 Hwy 34 before City Lake Park Vehicle Accident, Three Vehicles
E Mulberry Medical Emergency
FM 2578 Hay Bailer Fire
Hwy 175 And Fair Rd Vehicle Accident
Janet Circle Medical Emergency
6-25-21 S Washington Medical Emergency
Ebo Medical Emergency
S Washington Vehicle Accident
FM 2728 Grass Fire
6-26-21 E Hwy 175 Medical Emergency
Fairhaven Circle Grass Fire
S Madison Medical Emergency
N Washington Medical Emergency
S Washington past show grounds Vehicle Accident
6-27-21 E Elmo Medical Emergency
Becky Lane Medical Emergency
N Washington Medical Emergency
Hwy 175 W at Hwy 243 One Vehicle Accident
Oak Creek Drive Public Assist Unlock
Kings Fort Drive Public Assist Unlock
E Hwy 175 Assist Kemp VFD with Grass and Hay Bale Fire
Anthony St Medical Emergency
6-28-21 N Shannon Medical Emergency
