Joslin Smith, a seven-year-old student at Martin Elementary in Crandall is already making her mark on the world helping animals.
Smith is an avid animal lover and enthusiast. When passing the new pet adoption center during a car ride with her mother, Danielle, Smith exclaimed that her upcoming seventh birthday should be celebrated with a dog-themed birthday party where she could collect items to donate to the shelter. “She came up with this all on her own,” explained Danielle.
Once the idea was in the air, it was time for action to take place. Danielle helped Joslin plan the perfect dog-themed party and asked guests to bring items to donate to the dogs at the new adoption center in lieu of gifts. Smith ultimately wanted to collect many toys for the dogs at the shelter, “so the dogs could have fun and be safe in the shelter,” she explained.
On March 29, Smith celebrated her seventh birthday alongside friends and family. Grandfather Ralph Smith surprised Smith with a puppy she had been wanting as an early birthday present. Smith got a blue heeler with hazel eyes and named him Bubba Bear.
When it came time to open gifts, Smith and the crowd of friends and family watching her were overwhelmed with awe at each gift she pulled out for the shelter. “It was a feel-good birthday party,” said Danielle. “It made everybody happy.”
Once the party came to a close, Smith and Danielle counted up the number of items that were donated—Smith had collected 66 items to donate to the dogs at the adoption center. As Smith counted the number of donations and the number of items got higher, Smith said, “it made me happy.” The donation items consisted of treats, food, leashes, collars, food bowls, bones, ropes, balls, squeaky toys, and much more.
Smith went with Danielle, Smith’s sister Jentry, and Smith’s grandfather Ralph on April 1 to the adoption center to donate the items she had collected. The employees were excited to receive Smith’s donation. After giving the donations, Smith and her family got to take a tour of the facility and even meet some of the dogs that are available for adoption at the shelter.
Danielle explained that she believes it is important to teach kids to be kind to animals as well as other people. As Danielle watched her daughter through the process of coming up with the idea to the actual donation she said, “Kindness is contagious. When people saw Joslin being kind, it made them want to be kind and donate too.”
Future plans for Smith: When she grows up she wants to be a dog trainer and a “pet vet”. “If I had a hundred dollars I would have a hundred pigs and a hundred dogs and live happily on a farm,” said Smith.
Wherever life takes Smith, she will make it far while impacting many people and animals lives because of her generous and large servant’s heart.
