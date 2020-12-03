A 14-year-old male was charged with a pair of Class A misdemeanors following the death of a one-year-old in Forney.
Kaufman County Deputies responded to a call around 5:15 p.m. on Nov. 24 in Forney. The caller reported an accidental shooting in the 2100 block of Juniper Drive. The victimwas reported to be a one-year-old child. The child had suffered a gunshot wound to the head. Additionally, the caller reported a second victim had suffered a hand injury.
A sheriff's deputy started CPR on the one-year-old until the EMS arrived. The child was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. A second victim, a nine-year-old male, was transported to Dallas to be treated for a non-life threatening injury to the hand. Two other minors were at the scene at the time of the accident; a sibling to the two victims and a 14-year-old neighbor.
KSCO obtained a search warrant for the residence of the 14-year-old male. The suspectwas ultimately charged with unlawful carrying weapons, and making a firearm accessible to a child. Both charges are Class A misdemeanors.
The 14-year-old was transported by the sheriff's office to the Van Zandt County Juvenile Detention Facility. The investigation is ongoing.
