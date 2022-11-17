Dog adoptions at the Kaufman County Pet Adoption Center have been suspended temporarily until further notice due to an exposure to the distemper virus.
The intake dog that tested positive for distemper has been removed and placed into quarantine in another location and the remaining dogs in the Pet Adoption Center are being tested. Once the center is declared clear of the virus, dog adoptions will resume.
Also, the Kaufman County Animal Control Division of the Fire Marshal’s Office will not be picking up any strays during this time. All services will return to normal once the shelter has been cleared of the virus.
The adoption suspension is system-wide for all Humane Society of North Texas’ locations.
Distemper poses no threat to humans or cats, so this suspension does not include the feline population at the center.
The Center is owned by Kaufman County and operated by the Humane Society of North Texas. It is located at 1902 U.S. Highway 175, adjacent to the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Department. Updates on the quarantine will be online at www.kaufmancounty.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.