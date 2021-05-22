Chapter officers installed for the new year were: President Carrie Anne Wilson-Woolverton, Secretary Mary Beth Haley, Treasurer Ruth Shelton, Chaplain Sherrie Archer, Registrar Lana Filgo and Historian Pat Thibodeau.
The National Society Colonial Dames XVII Century is an organization of women who are lineal descendants of an ancestor who lived and served prior to 1701 in one of the original colonies of the U.S.
Our members are devoted to preserving the memory of those who settled in the United States of America prior to 1701.
American Farmer awards were presented by Pat Thibodeau to Carrie Woolverton on behalf of the farming/ranching families of Roberts Ranch and Triple Cross Ranches by the National Society Descendants of American Farmers. The two farming operations, which comprise three generations of family members and 65 years in agriculture, are located in Van Zandt and Kaufman counties.
The next chapter meeting will be held Oct. 14 at the Tri-County Library in the Community Room in Mabank. For more information, please contact Carrie Woolverton at honeycrek2@aol.com.
