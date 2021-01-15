A
The Kaufman Herald/Courtesy photo

At a recent banquet held by the Kaufman Volunteer Fire Department, Chief Ronnie Davis was recognized as Firefighter of the Year for 2020. Chief Davis has also completed 40 years of service and is respected by the staff and volunteer firefighters, as well as the community as a whole. "He serves his community each day with selflessness and pride," department members said at the banquet. "Join us in congratulating Chief Ronnie Davis for a job well done."

