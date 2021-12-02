Kaufman city workers were dispersed throughout the town decorating for the holidays on Nov. 19.
Local electrician, Randall Gardner, let the city borrow his bucket truck to assist the workers in hanging lights at the Civic Center while the city bucket truck was being used to hang lights downtown on The Square. Having two trucks to hang lights made the decorating much easier for the city workers and allowed citizens to enjoy the decorations during the Thanksgiving holiday as well.
The official lighting of the Christmas tree at City Hall will be at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4. The community is invited to come out to celebrate the annual lighting of the tree alongside city officials.
