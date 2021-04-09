The Kaufman Lions Club recently donated $250 to the KISD Kids Clothes Closet at Monday Elementary School. School district employees said they appreciate the donation. Students who need free clothing are asked to contact their school nurse so they can visit the closet and pick out clothes.
Lions Club donates to KISD Kids Clothes Closet
- Herald staff report
