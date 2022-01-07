The City of Post Oak Bend held its 2nd Annual Holiday Home Decorating Contest. The event grew this year with 10 contestant entries and the City is already planning the event to be larger next year. The winners were awarded a metal Holiday Home yard sign and a $100 electricity credit from TVEC. Pictured are Laura Melton, TVEC Public Relations; winning homeowners, Julie and Joey Wages; and City of Post Oak Bend Mayor, Alison Novak.
