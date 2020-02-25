Opponents say sheriff’s office has low morale

The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office suffers from poor leadership and low morale, according to two candidates who are running for sheriff.
“It’s a broken system,” said Clint McNear, who said there is a lack of standard policies and procedures for staff to follow, and friends of the sheriff get raises and contracts from the department.
“He’s a liar, excuse my French,” responded Sheriff Bryan Beavers.
Mitchum Patterson, another candidate for the office, said more resources from the department need to be used in Forney and other fast-growing areas of the county.
“I’m running because I feel like everyone in the county deserves fair treatment,” he said, adding that currently is not the case.
Beavers has served as sheriff for three years and in law enforcement for 25 years.
McNear has worked for 28 years in law enforcement, starting as a military police officer in the U.S. Marine Corps, then as a officer and detective in the Garland Police Department. He is also a consultant and law enforcement trainer.
Patterson is a patrol officer with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office. He previously worked for the sheriff’s office in Kaufman County, where he was a school resource officer in Forney.
McNear said he is running because several stakeholders and current sheriff’s deputies asked him to. Kaufman County is growing, and more deputies need to be deployed to night shifts, he added, saying that sometimes only four deputies are on duty at night.
Beavers countered that is at least five on duty at night, and usually more. Also, the rate of turnover among employees has fallen during his administration and now is at 12%.
“Morale is at the highest point it’s been since I took office,” he said. Crime rates have gone down by 22% in the past year, while drug arrests have increased 102% during the three years he has served as sheriff.
Both Patterson and McNear said the department needs to have more deputies on patrol more hours in the county.
“I currently do the job,” Patterson said of his position. “I feel like patrol is one of the key parts of the sheriff’s office. I’m the first and last person most people see. You can either make someone appreciate the sheriff’s office or dislike the sheriff’s office, in just one encounter.”
Patterson founded a sheriff’s department scholarship for students at Forney high schools and said he would conduct more community outreach to youth.
McNear said he would improve training for employees, which would improve turnover in the department, which would help attract better candidates for patrol positions. The department’s leadership is currently “a very small clique,” he added.
The sheriff is currently paid $82,075 in salary, according to Kaufman County’s 2020 budget.
All three candidates are on the Republican primary ballot. The primary election is on Tuesday, March 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.