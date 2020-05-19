A nighttime horse ride on FM 148 ended in the death of the horse and rider on Sunday night.
The collision occurred about 9:21 p.m., said Sgt. Kyle Bradford with the Texas Department of Public Safety.
A GMC Arcadia was travelling north on the road when the driver saw a horse in the road lane. The driver swerved to miss the first rider, then collided with another horse and rider.
The dead rider was identified as Armando Lara, 30, of Dallas. The horse also died. No citations were issued.
“Please be careful when you’re riding at night,” Bradford recommended. He also advised that horses should not be ridden in the roadway.
